Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra to have Snapdragon 865+, slimmer bezels than than Note10+

Samsung Galaxy Note20 is expected to come in two versions – vanilla and Plus-sized that may or is probably not named Ultra. Now the prolific leakster Ice Universe shared some specs and dimensions of the phone.

The phone will be the successor of the Galaxy Note10+ and will have the Snapdragon 865+ chipset that is yet to be announced. It will be a bit narrower, with smaller bezels and smaller punch hole for the single selfie camera.













A Samsung Galaxy Note phone

The new phone will have a 120Hz display of QHD+ resolution, and unlike the Galaxy S20 series, you’re going to get the option to use both at the same time. The Galaxy S20 family allows only a 60 Hz refresh rate with the highest resolution. The display itself will soon be LTPO OLED which will permit better power efficiency.

Size-wise, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will soon be 0.3 mm thinner, while the hole for the front-facing cam is paid down by 1mm in diameter. Bezels on the sides will be narrower than the Galaxy Note10+ by 0.29mm. The top and bottom bezels will also be trimmed down by 0.4mm.

While the device is scheduled to get to August, industry insiders shed some light on other devices from the Galaxy portfolio – the Note20 lineup may debut along side the new Galaxy Watch, as the Galaxy Fold2 and the 5G Galaxy Z Flip will appear allegedly appear in September.

Source 1  Source 2  Source 3 (in Korean)