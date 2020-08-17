Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra survives durability test

As with most new phones coming out, JerryRigEverything decided to put the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra through the usual durability crash test. Spoiler alert, the phone handles most of the torture except the burn test which leaves a chunk of the display permanently damaged.

We also get to see the new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus in action which manages to provide the same protection as previous generations’ with scratches appearing at a level 6 on Mohs hardness scale.

Also, we get an-depth look at the S Pen stylus and its innards including its tiny lithium-titanate (LTO) battery at the top and charging coil near the tip of the pen. The Ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner manages to work flawlessly even after getting scratched with a level 7 pick. The phone’s structural integrity is in check again as it does not flex under pressure.