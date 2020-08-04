Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra LTE stops by Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra appeared on Geekbench last week with a model number SM-N986B – the phone had Exynos 990 chipset and recorded some fairly impressive results.

Today a new device, said to be the LTE version of the Note20 Ultra and with a model number SM-N985F, scored fewer points both on the single-core and multi-core tests, suggesting either underclocked chipset or, more likely, a less than optimal state of its software.

The SM-N985F appears with 8GB RAM, while the SM-N986B apparently had 12 gigs, but Geekbench does not reflect memory speeds. We also see some other specs like base frequency of 2 GHz and Android 10, but these are hardly a surprise.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is expected to arrive tomorrow alongside the vanilla Note20. While Samsung is heavily investing in its 5G portfolio, it will still launch LTE versions of the flagships with lower price tags in markets where 5G is yet to be deployed.

