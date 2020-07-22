Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra leaks in all its glory with full specs and images

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra expected to arrive on August 5 has leaked several times before, but today the flagship has leaked with its full specs and images, giving us a very detailed picture.

According to German blog WinFuture, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will pack a 6.9″ WQHD+ 19.3:9 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display with a punch hole in the center for the 10MP selfie camera with dual-pixel autofocus and a fingerprint reader underneath for biometric authentication. The Note20 Ultra will be the first smartphone to feature Gorilla Glass 7.

Around the back, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will pack a triple camera setup comprising a 108MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 12MP telephoto units. The primary camera will record 8K videos and come with omnidirectional and laser autofocus, whereas the telephoto module will feature a periscope-style lens offering 5x optical zoom and 50x Space Zoom since Samsung decided to drop 100x Space Zoom that featured on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will have an Exynos 990 SoC in Europe which will be paired with 12GB RAM. The smartphone will have 256GB and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options, and it will come with a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion.

On the software front, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will boot Android 10 with One UI 2.x. It will also get automatic OneNote synchronization and optimized cloud gaming via Project xCloud thanks to Samsung’s partnership with Microsoft. Additionally, Note20 Ultra users will have access to 90 gaming titles via Xbox Game Pass, making it a “portable gaming console”.









Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra with S Pen in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colors

Fueling the entire package will be a 4,500 mAh battery that will go from flat to 50% in 30 minutes with the bundled charger. Other highlights of the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra include S Pen stylus with 9ms latency, 5G support, USB-C 3.2, Bluetooth 5.x, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, dual-frequency GPS, Samsung DeX, IP68 rating, wireless charging, and AKG-tuned stereo speaker.

The Note20 Ultra will also come with a dual SIM card slot and support eSIM functionality. It will be offered in at least two colors – Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black – and will be priced higher than €1,000.

Source (in German)