Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra appears in Mystic White shade

We’ve seen the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra in 2 colors – Mystic Bronze and MysticBlack Now we find out there’s another shade, called MysticWhite You can have a look at its image listed below.

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is anticipated to be revealed on August 5 at Samsung’s online-only Unpacked occasion. We have not heard anything about the flagship from Samsung yet, however a current leakage painted an extremely in-depth photo of what the 2020 Galaxy Note will have on deal.

According to the dripped details, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra will be powered by an Exynos 990 SoC in Europe, run Android 10 out of package, and have 12 GB RAM and as much as 512 GB storage onboard.

The mobile phone will load a 6.9″ 120 Hz WQHD+ AMOLED display screen with a punch hole in the center for the 10 MP selfie cam. Around the back, you’ll get a 108 MP main cam signed up with by a 12 MP ultrawide and 12 MP telephoto systems.

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra with S Pen in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colors

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra will come bundled with an S Pen having a latency of 9ms, and keeping the whole plan up and running will be a 4,500 mAh battery.

The vanilla Note20 likewise dripped in all its magnificence previously today. You can head by doing this to have a look at its complete specifications and images.

Source