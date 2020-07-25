Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G to get antimicrobial flip cover

And here’s yet another Samsung Galaxy No te20- associated report – it’s simply that time of the year. This one has to do with cases, however, and Samsung’s effort to profit from the continuous pandemic. According to an extremely reliable source, the Korean tech giant will use a flip cover case for the Galaxy No te20 Ultra 5G that has “antimicrobial coating”.

The dripped image programs 3 cases in various colors, however considering that they remain in package, we can’t actually inform what they are made from. It might be some sort of material or leather with the stated finishing. We can likewise see that there’s a transparent strip on the top cover so you can inspect the time and notices at a glimpse.

No other details has actually been offered, sadly, so we will have to wait and see what’s up with that “antimicrobial coating”.

