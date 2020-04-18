Samsung Galaxy Note20 to pack a 4,000 mAh battery

The Samsung Galaxy Word10 launched final yr got here with a 3,500 mAh battery, and in accordance to a report by Galaxy Club, its successor – the Word20 – will pack a bigger cell.

The Dutch weblog claims that Galaxy Word20’s battery half sports activities mannequin code EB-BN980ABY, that has a rated capability of three,880 mAh, that means a typical capability of round 4,000 mAh. That’s the identical dimension as Galaxy S20’s battery.

Samsung Galaxy Word10

With the common Word20 getting a bigger battery, we speculate the Word20+ may also pack a larger cell, which is perhaps a 4,500 mAh unit just like the S20+ or 5,000 mAh just like the S20 Ultra.

Details are scarce concerning the Word20 sequence proper now, however the 5G model of Plus mannequin visited Geekbench earlier this month, revealing a few specs within the course of: Android 10, 8GB RAM, and what’s doubtless the Snapdragon 865+ SoC.

The Galaxy Word20 lineup is claimed to be introduced in August regardless of the COVID-19 pandemic, however Samsung might go for a web-based occasion for the revealing as an alternative of an precise on-ground occasion.

Source (in Dutch)