Samsung Galaxy Note20+ to have a 108 MP sensor, 50X zoom

Samsung is anticipated to launch the Galaxy Word20 lineup in August, and rumors are already beginning to get very particular. According to prolific leakster IceUniverse on Twitter and Weibo, the Galaxy Word20+ smartphone will have a 108MP sensor, whereas the ToF will probably be changed by a laser focus sensor, helping the primary cam.

Machine-translated put up on Weibo with the leaked digital camera specs

The sensor would be the 1/1.33″ Samsung Bright HM1 – the exact same seen within the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The further laser focus sensor will help the primary digital camera, as an alternative of getting a static ToF sensor that analyzes the foreground and background.

The sensor behind the ultrawide-angle lens will probably be a 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3, which is half of.55 in dimension and comes with PDAF. According to the leakster, there can even be a periscope telephoto lens, but it surely have a 13MP Samsung Slim 3M5 – official numbers say it’s 1/3, whereas Universe Ice suggests it’s 1/3.4. With the smaller sensor in contrast to the Galaxy S20 Ultra the zoom will probably be restricted to 50X – Samsung gainedt pursue the 100X benchmark anymore.













Samsung Galaxy Word20+ renders

Previously we have heard that the Galaxy Word20+ will sport an up to date Exynos 992 chipset, based mostly on the 5nm course of, and CAD renders have additionally appeared on-line to give us a higher concept of its design.

Source (in Chinese) | Via