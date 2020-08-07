Samsung Galaxy Note20 series is already getting its first software update

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra unveiled just two days ago and yet to go on sale are already receiving their first software updates.

The new updates require a download of around 500MB. It’s unclear what exactly the new firmwares bring to the 2020 Note flagships since the changelog only mentions the August 2020 Android security patch, but they likely come with performance improvements and bug fixes. Most early adopters will likely receive this the moment they take the phone out of the box.

The Note20 and Note20 Ultra are both powered by the Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865+ SoC, depending on the region. They run Android 10-based One UI 2.5 out of the box, and Samsung has promised to deliver three major OS upgrades for the Note20 duo.







Samsung Galaxy Note20 • Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

You can head over here to check out the detailed specs of the Note20 and Note20 Ultra and head this way to check out the full announcement coverage of the duo.

We also got to spend some time with the Galaxy Note20 Ultra. You can read our hands-on here.

