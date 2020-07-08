Samsung Galaxy Note20 is coming on August 5

Samsung today announced which it is having the Galaxy Unpacked celebration on August 5 plus unlike prior Galaxy Unpacked events that have been held in New York, that one will be managed online and is going to be streamed survive from news.samsung.com and www.samsung.com/global/galaxy starting at 10AM OU (2PM UTC).

Samsung didn’t clearly mention actually will discover at this celebration, but it do say that the big event will be about its “latest ecosystem of Galaxy devices designed to empower your life”.

The South Korean tech large also launched a short video showing the Mystic Bronze-colored S-Pen needle stylus melting, which usually confirms the company will certainly unveil the particular Galaxy Note20 lineup on August 5. You can view it beneath.

Alongside the particular Galaxy Note20 series, Samsung is furthermore expected to discover the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ tablets along with the Galaxy Unces Fold two and Galaxy Z Flip 5G flip smartphones on August 5.

We’ve also been listening to the Galaxy Watch3 plus Galaxy Buds Live TWS earphones which are rumored to visit official at some point this month, nevertheless there’s no phrase from Samsung on the product yet.

Source