Samsung Galaxy Note20 in Mystic Blue up for pre-booking in India

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 was announced in Mystic Bronze, Green and Black options last week. Later on, South Korean users got a Mystic Red version and now Samsung is bringing a fifth color option with the Mystic Blue Galaxy Note20. The same blue colorway was also spotted in a listing on South Korea’s KT Telecom.

Galaxy Note20 in Mystic Blue

The phone is currently up for pre-booking on Samsung India’s official website as well as other local retailers and goes for INR 77,999 ($1,041) in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant with 4G connectivity.









Samsung is also bringing benefits worth INR 7,000 for customers eligible to be redeemed on accessories via the Samsung Shop app. There’s also an INR 6,000 cashback incentive for HDFC Bank cards.

