Samsung Galaxy Note20+ goes through FCC, poses for live photos

The latest news about the Samsung Galaxy Note20 shows a Black Galaxy Note20 captured in live images by Samsung leaker @JimmyIsPromo. The images come just a few days after Samsung accidentally posted renders of the Note20 on its own web site.

The phone shot was an ordinary black model with a glossy finish. We are expectant of other colors to come with a matte finish – akin to usually the one on a few of the Samsung Galaxy S20 models.

Here, we also get yourself a good go through the triple camera setup that people saw in the leaked renders. The third camera (from top to bottom) is a periscope zoom camera and we don’t see any “Space Zoom 100X” branding just like the S20 Ultra had.









Source: @JimmyIsPromo Via: Twitter

@JimmyIsPromo also mentions that the S Pen and downward-firing loudspeaker will undoubtedly be on the left side of the USB-C port, which aligns with decision of putting the volume and power keys back on the right side (the Note10 and Note10+ had the ability and volume keys on the left side).

Note users, don’t get use to the S Pen location. It’ll move to another side. So will the speaker. Both now Left of the Charge Port. #Note20 #GalaxyNote20Ultra — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) July 6, 2020

On a similar note, the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ was spotted going through the FCC. The model number SM-N986U has been referenced in three different reports that people covered (1,2,3).

Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ is Now FCC Certified. pic.twitter.com/t3umRVl0Fu — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 7, 2020

The phone’s FCCID number is A3LSMN986U and with Samsung’s event reportedly taking place in August, this certification is arriving close to schedule.

Source • Via Twitter • Via 2