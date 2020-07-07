Samsung Galaxy Note20+ goes through FCC, poses for live photos

By
Jasyson
-

The latest news about the Samsung Galaxy Note20 shows a Black Galaxy Note20 captured in live images by Samsung leaker @JimmyIsPromo. The images come just a few days after Samsung accidentally posted renders of the Note20 on its own web site.

The phone shot was an ordinary black model with a glossy finish. We are expectant of other colors to come with a matte finish – akin to usually the one on a few of the Samsung Galaxy S20 models.

Here, we also get yourself a good go through the triple camera setup that people saw in the leaked renders. The third camera (from top to bottom) is a periscope zoom camera and we don’t see any “Space Zoom 100X” branding just like the S20 Ultra had.



Source: @JimmyIsPromo Via: Twitter

Source: @JimmyIsPromo Via: Twitter

@JimmyIsPromo also mentions that the S Pen and downward-firing loudspeaker will undoubtedly be on the left side of the USB-C port, which aligns with decision of putting the volume and power keys back on the right side (the Note10 and Note10+ had the ability and volume keys on the left side).

On a similar note, the Samsung Galaxy Note20+ was spotted going through the FCC. The model number SM-N986U has been referenced in three different reports that people covered (1,2,3).

The phone’s FCCID number is A3LSMN986U and with Samsung’s event reportedly taking place in August, this certification is arriving close to schedule.

Source • Via Twitter • Via 2



Source link

Post Views: 31

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR