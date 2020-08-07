Samsung Galaxy Note20 gets a Mystic Red version in South Korea

Samsung’s Galaxy Note20 formally comes in Mystic Green, and Mystic Gray color choices in addition to the Mystic Bronze hero paint task. Well it appears that the business’s house market is getting a little a unique treatment and an exclusive-for-now Mystic Red Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G.

The vanilla version of the phone has a intense red back panel and a likewise radiant S Pen as is the standard nowadays.

There is likewise a customized wallpaper for this phone, which is special to the regional provider KT, although we would anticipate it to make it to the international scene ultimately.

On the inside it is the extremely exact same Galaxy Note20 phone like any other – Exynos 990 chipset with 5G modem and 8 GB RAM to keep it business. There is just one memory version in South Korea – 256 GB, and there is no slot for any sd card.







Mystic Red Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G

The KT listing explains a number of times this phone has a flat screen – a function that was last seen in the Galaxy Note series back in 2015 with the Galaxy Note 5. The cost of the phone is KRW1,026,500, or about $866, although getting it on agreement will take that down.

