Samsung Galaxy Note20 design revealed by sketches

A pair of photographs, obtained by @IceUniverse present what the Galaxy Word20 will seem like. The photographs appear to be schematics for a case design (which explains the massive bezels) and present a tool with a centered punch-hole digicam within the show and a triple digicam on the rear.

The squareish corners are harking back to the Galaxy Word10 collection.









Alleged Galaxy Word20, picture supply: Weibo

This is a really early and unconfirmed first look and it may find yourself being off the mark. But it does come from a reputable supply so it is seemingly a minimum of largely correct.

The Galaxy Word20+ will include a 4,500mAh battery and 108MP digicam, whereas the Galaxy Word20 may have a 4,000mAh battery and certain a 12MP most important digicam, as on the Galaxy S20/S20+. Rumors of a Galaxy Word20 Ultra have repeatedly been rebuffed.

Both the Word20 and Word20+ will are available in August.

