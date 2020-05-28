Samsung Galaxy Note20 color options leak

With the renders of the Galaxy Word20+ out, it is now time to speak colours. According to an inside supply, the Word20 will are available in grey, inexperienced and copper whereas the Word20+ will likely be promoting in black and copper. Samsung is likely to be searching for extra simplified and fewer flashy colours this time round however it’s not inconceivable for the corporate to launch extra color options after the preliminary launch.

Reportedly, the copper variant will not be the identical because the one we noticed on the Galaxy Note9, although. The new copper will likely be leaning extra in the direction of gold-ish hue.

Also, understand that the color options talked about above may very well be simply part of the entire palette. The firm will probably introduce extra than simply 4 color options for each of the handsets so we are going to hold our eyes peeled for more information because the launch date approaches.

Source (in Dutch)