Samsung Galaxy Note20 case leaks, flat screen confirmed

Fresh images of cases for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 solidify the rumor that the non-Plus device could have a flat display. The images hail from the exact same source that brought the initial rumor – IceUnvierse – this time on Weibo.

We’ve seen renders of cases for the Galaxy Note20 before but they were less revealing. We know the Galaxy Note20 will probably have a flat screen, while the Galaxy Note20+ finding a curved panel. IceUniverse claims that the Galaxy Note20 series aren’t far from mass production.









Samsung Galaxy Note20 case, image source: IceUniverse

Samsung will probably unveil the Galaxy Note20 and Note20+ alongside the Galaxy Fold2 at an online event on August 5.

The pair could have 120Hz refresh screens – the Galaxy Note20 of FullHD resolution, the Galaxy Note20+ of QHD. Both will have a 5nm Exynos 992 chipset and at least the Galaxy Note20+ will use Samsung’s 108MP sensor for its main camera.

Source | Via