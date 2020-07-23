Samsung Galaxy Note20 appears in Mystic Green color

A massive Samsung Galaxy Note20 leak yesterday revealed the smartphone’s full specs and design. We also got to see the Galaxy Note20 in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Gray colors and thanks to reliable leakster Evan Blass, today we get our first look at the Mystic Green version of the flagship. You can check out the image below.











Samsung Galaxy Note20 in Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Gray colors

According to yesterday’s leak, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 will be powered by the Exynos 990 SoC in Europe. It will run Android 10 out of the box and have 8GB RAM and 256GB storage onboard.

Unlike the Galaxy Note20 Ultra, the vanilla Note20 will sport a flat AMOLED screen measuring 6.7″ diagonally. The resolution has dropped from WQHD+ to FullHD+, and so is the refresh rate – from 120Hz to 60Hz.

The Galaxy Note20 will retain the Ultra model’s 10MP selfie camera, but the triple camera setup on the back is different. It will be a combination of 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto units. The last one will offer a 3x optical zoom and 30x Space Zoom.

The Galaxy Note20 will also ship with an S Pen, but it will have a latency of 26ms as opposed to 9ms of the Ultra version. And fueling the entire package will be a 4,300 mAh battery, which is 200 mAh smaller than Note20 Ultra’s. You can head this way for the complete leaked specs sheet of the Note20, and over here for full specs of Note20 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra at its Unpacked Event on August 5, and until then we are likely to hear more about this Note20 duo.

