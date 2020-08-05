Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra unveiled with upgraded screens, S Pen and cameras

For fans of the stylus there is no replacement– Samsung’s Note line-up deals a freehand note-taking, doodling and annotating experience 2nd to none. The 2020 generation brings enhancements on all fronts, from software application to hardware, to make the S Pen even much better. The remainder of the phones got significant upgrades too, obviously, however they come at an expense.

Galaxy Note20 Ultra (left) and Note20 (right)

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

As the name indicates, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra is constructed on the S20 Ultra platform. It has the exact same screen, a 6.9″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 1440 p+ resolution and 120Hz revitalize rate. You still require to set the rendering resolution to 1080 p+ to get the 120 Hz mode, nevertheless.

The S Pen and the supporting Wacom layer on the screen have actually been upgraded to attain 9 ms latency. Samsung states that at this moment the experience is quite like composing on paper. Notes you take can be transformed to Microsoft Office formats and synced with your other gadgets by means of SamsungNotes

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black

The S Pen can likewise be utilized for navigation with 5 brand-new Anywhere actions. By “drawing” shapes in the air (that lacks being anywhere near to the screen), you might go Back, open …