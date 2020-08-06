Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra India pricing revealed as pre-orders open

Samsung revealed the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra the other day through a virtual occasion together with their United States and European rates, and today we learn more about the Note20 duo’s Indian pricing.

The Galaxy Note20 is priced at INR77,999 ($ 1,040/ EUR880) in India, while the Note20 Ultra will set you back by INR104,999 ($ 1,400/ EUR1,180). Both mobile phones feature 256 GB of internal storage, however the routine Note20 has 8GB RAM while the Note20 Ultra includes 12 GB RAM onboard and supports 5G networks.

The Note20 and Note20 Ultra are currently up for pre-orders in India through Samsung’s online shop. The Note20 is used in Mystic Green color while the Note20 Ultra can be found in Mystic Black shade. The Mystic Bronze color prevails to both.





Samsung Galaxy Note20 • Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

The Note20 set includes a Snapdragon 865+ SoC or the Exynos 990 chipset, depending upon the area. Samsung hasn’t revealed which chipset the Indian systems have under the hood on its main site, however possibilities are consumers in the South Asian nation will get the Exynos 990.

Alongside the Note20 and Note20 Ultra, Samsung likewise revealed the Buds Live TWS earphones, Galaxy Watch3 smartwatch, Tab S7 series tablets and the Galaxy Z Fold2. These are currently noted on Samsung India’s site, however their rates are …