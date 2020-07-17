Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra certified in Thailand

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra have obtained certification with Thailand’s NBTC authority. The devices carry model numbers SM-N980F/N985F and are both 4G.

The certification doesn’t in and of itself reveal any prudent information about Samsung’s upcoming flagship devices, however it does make sure Samsung will simply release two Galaxy Note20 models – the smaller Galaxy Note20 and the larger Galaxy Note20 Ultra. No Galaxy Note20+.









Samsung Galaxy Note20/Note20 Ultra certification, source: @yabhishekhd

We’re unsure yet of the differences between the two models, but we are expectant of the periscope camera to be exclusive to the Galaxy Note20 Ultra.

Samsung will hold an Unpacked event on August 5 where it will announce the Galaxy Note20 and Galaxy Note20 Ultra, and we’re also expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Tab S7/S7+, Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live.