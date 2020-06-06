Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Fold 2 event set for August 5, rumor says

Samsung has historically introduced the brand new Note flagship (or flagships plural, since final 12 months) in early August, and a brand new rumor from its house nation now involves say that will not change in 2020.

Samsung is allegedly going to introduce the Note20 sequence in addition to the Galaxy Fold 2 to the world on August 5. This is anticipated to be the corporate’s first ever online-only Unpacked event, on the account of the nonetheless ongong COVID-19 pandemic.

August 5 is the presently deliberate date, however clearly issues may nonetheless change as we’re about two months away from that time.

The Galaxy Note20 has been rumored to return with a 6.7-inch show, whereas the Note20+ (or Note20 Ultra) ought to characteristic a barely greater 6.9″ panel. Both will, after all, have S-Pens, and the most recent high of the road chipsets.

Source | Via | Image source