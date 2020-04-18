Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite gets One UI 2.1 and April security patch

Last week Samsung began presenting the upgrade to One UI 2.1 for the Galaxy S10 Lite, and currently it’s time for the Note10 Lite to obtain the very same reward. These phones were revealed at the very same time, so in a manner it’s never unexpected for these software application rollouts to head out so not long after each various other.

The brand-new upgrade for the Note10 Lite additionally loads the April 2020 security patch degree. The brand-new software application variation is N770 FXXU2BTD4 for versions in Spain and the UAE, which is where the brand-new launch was found until now. As normal, anticipate it to get to even more geographical locations in the future. As it is a presented rollout, your perseverance may still be evaluated for a couple of even more days, or perhaps weeks.

One UI 2.1 was originally presented on the Galaxy S20 family members previously this year, and currently it’s making its means to various other gadgets. One UI 2.1 brings with it Single Take and Pro setting for video clip in the Camera application, in addition to My Filters, Selfie Tone, and ARZone Quick Share and Music Share remain in also, AR Emoji have actually been upgraded, while the Samsung Keyboard gets a multilingual translation function.

