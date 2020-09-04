Samsung Galaxy Note10 lineup starts receiving One UI 2.5

Samsung launched One UI 2.5 for the Galaxy S10 lineup just recently, and now it’s the Note10 series that’s getting the current variation of Samsung’s customized Android skin.

The One UI 2.5 upgrade is presenting to Galaxy Note10 (SM-N970F), Galaxy Note10+ (SM-N975F), Galaxy Note10+ 5G (SM-N976B), and theGalaxy Note10 Lite Its changelog corresponds the S10 lineup’s, and the Android security spot level is likewise bumped as much as September 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

The upgrade is presenting over the air and must reach all qualified systems in a week or more. But if you can’t wait on the upgrade timely to turn up on your gadget, you can look for it by hand by heading to your phone’s Settings menu.

