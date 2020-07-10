Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10 Lite are both heavily discounted today

If you’re into Samsung’s Notes, today you’re in luck, as two of these are heavily discounted in the usa.

First off, the Galaxy Note10 can be had for just $609.99, unlocked. That’s a long way off from its launch price last year, however the big caveat here is you’re buying from eBay (although it is a seller with 99.8% positive feedback), and this is the international dual-SIM model (SM-N970F/DS). So before doing the deed, make sure it plays well with all your particular carrier’s bands.

If that isn’t an issue, then head on to the first Source linked below to make your purchase. Currently the Note10 is only obtainable in black and red. It kind of goes without saying that this is really a limited time offer.

If you’re more into the newer (but lower-end) Note10 Lite, then you can now buy one from B&H just for $419.99, by visiting the 2nd Source link below. The phone’s recommended price is $549.99, so you’re saving $130 compared to that. This can also be an unlocked unit needless to say, and you will get it in black.

This too is a limited time offer, but observe that the phone isn’t currently in stock. You can still order to lock in that low price, and it will be shipped to you in 7-10 business days.

Source 1 | Source 2