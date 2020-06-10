Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Starts Receiving OneUI 2.1 Update With June 2020 Security Patch: Reports

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is reportedly getting the Android 10-based One UI 2.1 replace together with June 2020 safety patch. According to a report, the system replace is at present restricted Galaxy Note 9 customers in Germany and its world rollout is anticipated quickly. The newest growth comes virtually a month after a Samsung neighborhood moderator tipped that the system replace on Samsung’s 2018 flagship will arrive in June. The Galaxy Note 9 got here out with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UX on high and the telephone not too long ago obtained the One UI 2.zero replace.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the One UI 2.1 over-the-air (OTA) replace for the Galaxy Note 9 carries the firmware N960FXXU5ETF5, meant for the Exynos 9810 SoC-variant of the smartphone. The system replace is 1252.18MB in measurement and carries the June 2020 Android safety patch. A screenshot of the replace within the report, nonetheless doesn’t spotlight new options being added to Galaxy Note 9. It states that the One UI 2.1 replace improves “device stability” and brings “enhanced features.”

Meanwhile, a separate report by SamMobile claims that the One UI 2.1 replace on Samsung Galaxy Note 9 doesn’t carry all the options that debuted with One UI 2.1 on the Galaxy S20 collection. However, the web site was in a position to spot Quick Share and Music Share options on the telephone that lets customers share recordsdata immediately. Additionally, the digital camera app has too obtained new upgrades resembling Single Take mode. The telephone now has the AR Zone that places all augmented actuality options resembling AR Emoji and AR Doodle in a single place, SamMobile provides.

As talked about, the replace is alleged to be restricted to customers in Germany proper now. Recently, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite customers in India began receiving the One UI 2.1 replace.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with a 6.4-inch show debuted in India in August 2018. The telephone packs octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with as much as 8GB RAM. The telephone additionally features a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen.

