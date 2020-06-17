Samsung Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.1 Update Starts Rolling Out in India, Brings June 2020 Android Security Patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has started receiving One UI 2.1 update in India. The new update occurs with the June 2020 Android security patch and brings a listing of new features for the Galaxy Note 9 users. Samsung earlier in the day provided the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 9 users in Germany last week. The update also reached South Korea with all the current features which can be now provided in the India market. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 premiered with Android 8.1 Oreo-based Samsung Experience UX back in August 2018. The phone received an update to One UI 2.0 that arrived with Android 10 in December a year ago.

As per the changelog posted on the Samsung Mobile portal, the most recent software update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 brings build number N960FXXU5ETF5. It is sold with the June 2020 Android security patch. Samsung hasn’t mentioned any details about One UI 2.1 in the changelog. However, it is indeed the fresh One UI version along with features including an updated Camera app with AR Zone, Single just take, Pro video, My filters, Selfie tone, and a better night mode.

The new software release also brings updated AR Emoji to the Galaxy Note 9 with improvements such as manual editing and enhanced facial expression recognition. It is essential to point out that since there is the updated AR Emoji version, all previously saved AR emoji characters will be deleted once you open the new app.

Samsung has also provided an improved Gallery and an updated keyboard with multilingual translation feature. The update also brings the Quick Share feature that lets users share their files quickly between nearby Samsung devices. Furthermore, there is the Music Share feature to let users easily share their music tracks with friends.

The new update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is over 1.3GB in size. You should hook up to a stable Wi-Fi network prior to starting the down load process.

You can download the One UI 2.1 update on your Samsung Galaxy Note 9 by visiting Settings > Software update > Download and install. Once the update can be acquired for your device, you’ll get the choice to down load the package. You’ll then get the Install now button to install the brand new update.

Samsung-focussed blog SamMobile first reported the rollout of the latest update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. However, Gadgets 360 surely could independently verify its arrival.

