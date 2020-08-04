Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has pretty much every feature leaked in new AT&T video

Samsung’s Unpacked occasion tomorrow will be the main display for the greatly reported and much-leaked Galaxy Note20 For those who desired yet another take a look at the phone in complete prior to it’s unveiling, an AT&T advertising video pretty much displays every inch of the gadget and even information its essential specifications and new functions.

The video, which turned up on Twitter courtesy of South American tech blogger Karlos Peru, appears to have actually been prepped as a piece of marketing product to promote the new phone and its bigger Ultra variation. It does not inform us anything groundbreaking that we didn’t currently understand or presume about Samsung’s upcoming extra-large phones, however it is pretty staggering that a video with this much details and information is appearing ahead of a main statement.

The video information, naturally, the 2 phones– the requirement Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, both of which will have 5G abilities. It likewise information the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and the Ultra variation’s 6.9-inch Infinity- O Dynamic AMOLED 2X display screen, which is stated to have a 3200 x 1440 resolution with a variable refresh rate of as much as 120 Hz. The video even information the distinction in between the 2 gadgets’ screens, with the basic variation being a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus …