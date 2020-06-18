Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Full-HD Flat Display, Wide Frames, Tipster Claims

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is said to launch in August; however, the South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm this development. The series has been part of the rumour mill for quite a while, and the most recent leak implies that the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 will feature a “flat screen” with full-HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The development comes days after another tipster indicated the color options for Galaxy Note 20 series. Previous reports have suggested that Samsung may possibly unveil the next-generation Galaxy Fold 2 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G along with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series.

According to the tipster who goes on the name Ice Universe, the Galaxy Note 20 will be arriving with an appartment display and “wide frame”. It essentially means the phone’s display could have narrow bezels without any curves at the edges. Several high-end Samsung phones through the years have been using curved display.

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to include 60Hz refresh rate display. Notably, exactly the same tipster in February suggested that the Galaxy Note 20 uses “a more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate technology.”

Previous reports suggest that the series may also include Galaxy Note 20+ and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

It was recently indicated that the Galaxy Note 20 series comes into play Black, Copper, White/Grey, and Mint Green colour options. All three models are anticipated to see differences in cameras and battery.

Moreover, a report had claimed that the Galaxy Note 20 series and the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may launch on August 5 via an on line event. Rumours hint that the 5G variant Samsung Galaxy Z Flip will launch across the same time. More information from the South Korean tech giant is expected soon.

