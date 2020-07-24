Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pricing tipped ahead of launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is all set to be released on August 5. However, ahead of the launch, the Korean pricing of mobile phones have actually dripped online. According to the brand-new report, the Galaxy Note 20 might bring a comparable price to the Galaxy Note 10 series.

As per a report from South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, which mentions market sources, Samsung might launch the Galaxy Note 20 might strike the South Korean markets for KRW 1.199 million (~ $998/ Rs 74,700). In contrast, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra might cost KRW 1.452 million (~ $1,200/Rs 90,400). To recall, the Galaxy Note 10 was priced at KRW 1.248 million and its 256 GB storage version was provided for KRW 1.397 million.

It is reported that Samsung might reduce the rate of Galaxy Note 20 series to assist recuperate from the sales depression dealt with due to the coronavirus pandemic. Further, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is likewise tipped to cost the like the Galaxy Fold.

