Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series pricing allegedly leaked, and it is bad news

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series will make its worldwide launching on August 5, however thanks to the business’s bad performance history at safeguarding its launch tricks, we understand practically whatever about the gadgets’ requirements and how they look. The just thing that was yet to be exposed was the rate, however that modifications now also, thanks to tipster IshanAgarwal

Exclusive for MSP: Here are the costs of upcoming Samsung Galaxy items in Europe. Note20 4G: EUR999

Note20 5G: EUR1,099

Note20 Ultra 5G begins at EUR1,349 256 GB Base Storage. Buds Live: ~ EUR189 Note: May vary a bit due to BARREL Link for complete details: https://t.co/ndWIMBVVU6 pic.twitter.com/MmDcGqshsK — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24)July 27, 2020

As per a report from MySmartPrice, the vanilla Galaxy Note 20 in its 4G avatar will begin at EUR999, while the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G will cost EUR1,349 for the base version. Listed listed below is the anticipated pricing of the Galaxy Note 20 series for the European market, and just how much it may cost in the United States and India based upon the present conversion rate:

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G (256 GB)– EUR999 (~ $1,175/Rs 87,850)

(~ $1,175/Rs 87,850) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 4G (512 GB)– EUR1,099 (~ $1,290/Rs 96,650

(~ $1,290/Rs 96,650 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (256 GB)– EUR1,349 (~ $1,585/Rs 1,18,740)

(~ $1,585/Rs 1,18,740) Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (512 GB)– EUR1,449 (~ $1,704/Rs 1,27,540)

However, the tipster keeps in mind that the real rate that consumers spend for the Galaxy Note 20 or Galaxy Note 20 Ultra may be a bit greater after including BARREL or other taxes. Needless to state, the previously mentioned pricing is absolutely on the greater side of the spectrum, and those yearning for Samsung’s newest Note-series flagship will need to pay a quite cent to own one.