Samsung Galaxy Note 20: how to preorder

Samsung revealed its brand-new Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra phones at its Unpacked 2020 online occasion. The Verge‘s Dieter Bohn has the complete breakdown on whatever you require to learn about both gadgets in the link above, however make certain to take a look at the video by BeccaFarsace I’m simply here to inform you where you can preorder them. Oh, and if you wonder about when you can preorder the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold 2, that’s beginning September 1st.

Both Note 20 phones will launch on Friday, August 21 st, however preorders are up now. Below, you’ll discover all of the provider shops and merchants that will be accepting preorders, in addition to their prices. First, here’s what you’ll get in regards to complimentary rewards in addition to your preorder.

You can secure free things with a preorder

If you preorder either the Note 20 or Note 20 Ultra prior to August 20 th, you’ll get some complimentary goodies with your purchase. Buying the $1,000 Note 20 will make you a $100 Samsung credit that can be redeemed on its website or through the Shop Samsung app, and it can approach “curated packages and choose items like Samsung Televisions, Galaxy Buds Live, tablets and more.”

The $1,300 Note 20 Ultra features a $150 credit. To redeem either credit, you’ll require to offer your evidence of purchase through the Shop Samsung app. (Note: you’ll be …