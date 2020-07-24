Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Going LITE and, We Like It! (video)

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and more devices on sale today

Deals. Yes, we’re getting really close to Unpacked so, we have some crazy deals on Samsung devices. For example, you can get the 128GB of storage variant of the Galaxy S20 Ultra along with a free Galaxy Watch Active 2 on Amazon. You heard that right, the total comes up to $1399. The Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ are getting the same treatment, leaving the regular Note 10 for $949 with the watch and the Plus for $1099. The Galaxy S10 Lite is also $150 off, leaving the 128GB variant with the US variant for $500. We also have deals on iPad Pros, Beats Headphones and more.

Right now is clearly the time for mid-rangers and MediaTek is banking on that as they just launched their latest SoC. The new Dimensity 720 5G allows customers to get 5G experiences on mid-tier smartphones. This new SoC supports 90Hz high-frame rate for smooth gaming and content consumption, it brings new video and streaming capabilities with MiraVision HDR10+. It has some new flexible camera configuration options, allowing up to 64MP modules and it adds several AI features with MediaTek’s integrated GPU. It’s built on a 7nm process and we’re not exactly sure as to when we can see a smartphone with it as, it’s most likely in mass production but, we’ll keep you posted.

AT&T says its 5G network is now available across the US, commercial rollout begins August 7

Speaking of 5G, AT&T is finally expanding their network. The company just announced today that it is now nationwide as they are expanding to 40 new markets, meaning they now offer low-band 5G to 395 different markets which equals to 205M people. It’ll be available on August 7th and it’s now included in the Unlimited Starter Plan, you just have to make sure to have a 5G capable phone. According to them, they’re launching both mmWave and sub-6 to provide the best mix of speeds, latency and coverage needed to fuel the 5G experience for consumers and businesses. Let’s just hope this means that 5GE finally evolved.

Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Victus will help your phone survive drops from a 2-meter height

Corning just announced the successor to Gorilla Glass 6, and it’s called Gorilla Glass Victus. According to Corning, this new solution can successfully survive a 2m drop on to a hard or rough surface according to their lab tests. They also mention that it is 2x more scratch resistant than Gorilla Glass 6 and it’s 4x more durable than other competitors. The company also mentioned that Victus also improves both “drop and scratch performance for the first time ever in the Gorilla Glass family” but we don’t have any technical details as to what that means exactly. Samsung will be the first to rock this new Gorilla Glass so, we’re hoping it comes to the Note and we also expect it to make it to the next iPhones, even if we know Apple never uses the name.

We get new images of the iPhone 12 alleged braided cables

Yesterday, a new report from MacOtakara the rumors that we might have to wait some more for the iPhone 12 as we might get them until November as the announcement might happen until October. However, the report does mention that at least one LTE variant will be available for purchase as soon as it is announced so, if you don’t care about 5G this is good news. But there’s a catch with that, you should take all of these LTE variant rumors with a grain of salt as Ming Chi Kuo expects that all of this year’s iPhones will be 5G capable and, we trust him. On another note, a new certification from SafetyKorea which allegedly belongs to the iPhone 12 Max or 12 Pro show that this phone will bring a 2775 mAh battery, confirming some previous rumors that this year’s batteries might be smaller. Staying on the battery and charging side, a tipster on Twitter just posted some images of the new braided cable which will reportedly ship with the iPhone 12. On the images we can see a white and a black cable but, the black cable most likely belongs to the current Mac Pro so, let’s not pay attention to that. It looks pretty new and we can also see the packaging so, it looks like there’s some positive news when it comes to the chargers.

The Note 20 ‘Lite’ may launch alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Samsung is taking registrations for Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders with a $50 credit gift

And finally the hottest news today have to do with Samsung as clearly their Galaxy Unpacked has sort of begun. First we got that new Galaxy Z Flip 5G and now the company just started pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 20 and they’re giving out $50 in credit but alright, hold it. So, remember yesterday when we said that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra’s leaked specs were pretty much the same as we had covered before? Well, some we hadn’t really covered were the regular Note 20’s and it looks like this might be some sort of a Lite variant and, we actually think that’s a good thing. For example, this regular Note 20 will reportedly feature a 6.7in Super AMOLED display but, it will only run at 60Hz which is kinda weird considering every S20 variant is capable of that. It’s apparently going to be capped at 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with no SD Card. The camera will also be significantly different as we’re expecting the Ultra to bring the 108MP primary sensor while this variant will most likely stick to 12MP like the S20 did. Even the S Pen will have 26ms latency when compared to the Ultra’s 9ms. A recent report claims that this phone and the Note 20 Ultra will see a $200 price difference and with these specs it makes sense. It’ll reportedly be priced somewhere between $700 and $949. We’re very close so, we’ll see.

Subscribe:

http://bit.ly/pocketnowsub

http://pocketnow.com

Follow us:

http://flipboard.com/@Pocketnow

http://facebook.com/pocketnow

http://twitter.com/pocketnow

http://google.com/+pocketnow