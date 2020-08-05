Samsung Galaxy Note 20 event live blog: Note, Fold, Buds, Watch, and Tab

Samsung is holding an online-only “Unpacked” event to reveal its most current items. We’re anticipating the Note 20, Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch 3, Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets, and perhaps even a brand-new Galaxy Z Fold collapsible. It’s going to be a lot.

Samsung has a history of tossing very over the top live occasions, however choosing a frustrating media experience isn’t truly going to work when everyone’s simply enjoying a live stream in the house. We do not yet understand how Samsung will manage it due to the fact that the last real in-person event lots of people in the customer tech world got to go to was Samsung’s Galaxy S20 expose.

Here’s to hoping we can anticipate a little WeirdSamsung It’s been too long given that the business let itself get genuinely odd at an event, and we might all stand to live in the surreal for an hour or two.

You can watch along right here and read our live blog site of the statements as they occur.

Samsung Unpacked fall 2020 live blog site