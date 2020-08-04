Samsung Galaxy Note 20 event: all the latest rumors, news, and more

On August 5th, Samsung is anticipated to reveal its latest Galaxy Note smart device at a brand-new Unpacked occasion. But along with its brand-new flagship phone, the business states it prepares to release 4 extra gadgets, and rumors recommend we remain in for a mix of foldables, wearables, tablets, and earphones.

Specifically, it appears like Samsung is preparing to reveal a follower to the Galaxy Fold called the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch, the Galaxy Tab S7 tablet, and a brand-new set of real cordless earbuds called the Galaxy BudsLive There’s likewise the Galaxy Note 20, which, is extensively anticipated to come in 2 versions.

The launch is because of start at 10 AM ET/ 7AM PT, however the continuous coronavirus pandemic methods that it’s going to be an online-only launch. We have actually seen business take a variety of various methods in changing physical occasions, varying from just presenting to an empty auditorium to broadcasting slick video presentations, however this will be a very first forSamsung Its last event in February occurred prior to the pandemic overthrew the old method of doing things.

Read on listed below for all of the crucial updates from Samsung’s latest smart device launch.