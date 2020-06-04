Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Tipped, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Site

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series has been a the main rumour mill for quite some time, however, the South Korean tech giant is yet to state anything about any of it officially. A tipster has become suggesting that Galaxy Note 20+ smartphone will have a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, and the company uses a laser focus sensor, instead of the ToF sensor. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has reportedly received its Bluetooth SIG certification, indicating the phone’s model number aswell. Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series will launch in August.

According to notable tipster IceUniverse (translated) on Weibo, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ will pack a 108-megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 sensor, accompanied by a 13-megapixel ISOCELL Slim 3M5 sensor with periscope lens and a 12-megapixel ISOCELL Fast 2L3 sensor with an ultra-wide lens. It is also hinted that the periscope lens will support 50x digital zoom as opposed to 100x Space Zoom as seen on Galaxy S20 Ultra. The Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor will probably be replaced with a laser focus sensor, assisting the main camera, the tipster claims.

The Galaxy Note 20+ can be tipped ahead with a 4,370mAh battery. Back in April, the telephone was on spotted on a Geekbench listing where its model number SM-N986U was noted. Additionally, it was speculated that the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and Android 10.

However, the exact same model is reportedly spotted on the Bluetooth SIG certification internet site, where the name of the device is listed as Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. As per the screenshot of the listing shared by Nashville Chatter, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra supports Bluetooth v5.0. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is rumoured to launch in August an online event. An early in the day report has suggested that Samsung may possibly unveil the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 across the same time but there is no official confirmation from the business yet. It is advised that the above information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

