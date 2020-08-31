SAMSUNG GALAXY NOTE 20 & 20 ULTRA USER GUIDE: A Step by Step Guide to Master Your New 2020 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series and Troubleshooting Common Problems



Price: $2.99

(as of Aug 31,2020 20:17:54 UTC – Details)

Starting up your Samsung note 20 and 20 Ultra

How to collect previous device data

The new features of Samsung galaxy note 20 and 20 ultra

How to connect your note 20 to a printer

How to use In-Built Samsung Apps

How to use the Pro video recording feature

How to manage notifications settings

How to use the sound settings

How to set app permissions

How to Install software updates

How to use the Charging and wireless charging features

How to use the Samsung notes app

Knowing your Accessories

How to use Accessibility settings

How to use the Smart awake feature

How to set screensaver

How to changing wallpapers

How to beautify your home screen

How to set different types of font

How to set night mode and blue filter

How to increase screen brightness

How to reset your Samsung device

How to set device lock types

How to insert a SIMCARD on note 20 and 20 ultra

How to install apps from unknown sources

How to install and uninstall Apps

Knowing more features of the Samsung device

Knowing the specifications of your device

Battery capacity and time span

And much more..

The famousproducers just launched two powerfulon August 5th, 2020. Samsung is anproducer whose smart devices are always different from any other company. The company just introduced two outstandingwhich are theThis new Galaxy series is the most updatedas at today, with incredible features intact and mind-blowing specifications and performance, theare already nicknamed the power phone. If you’re thinking about getting the newly produced device, or if you already placed a pre-order, you might be looking for a guide to put you through the new features, andof theYou have just come across the bestthat explains keenly everything about the newly madeThis guide will teach you the primary things you need to know about your new device and how you can use it to its fullMany individuals don’t know much about theirthey leave the features dormant without using them thereby reducing the value of the smartphone, reading a guide gives you knowledge ofthat your device possess. You may ask, what will I learn by reading this guide?

Listed above are just the tip of the iceberg; going deeper into this guide, you’ll learn more than you can imagine. Start reading your guide, and enjoy your device using its full potential.

So what are you waiting for? Scroll up you will see the orange “BUY NOW” button on the top right corner and download your copy now!

See you inside!!!