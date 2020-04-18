Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Starts Receiving One UI 2.1 Software Update, April Security Patch: Report

Samsung has actually been turning out software updates to its mobile phones at a stable speed. We had actually just recently reported that the Galaxy A30 s has actually obtained the Android 10 update in addition to the One UI 2.0 update. Now records recommend that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite is obtaining a software update that brings One UI2.1 The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was Samsung’s very first budget plan Note- collection phone to release late in 2014. Since the most recent update brings One UI 2.1, it will certainly obtain all the brand-new attributes that were presented on the Galaxy S20 collection.

Sammobile reports that Samsung is presently turning out One UI 2.1 in addition to the April security spot for the Galaxy Note 10Lite The brand-new firmware births the N770 FXXU2BTD4 develop for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and also is presently reported to be turning out in Spain and also the UAE until now.

One UI 2.1 is the most recent variation of Samsung’s UI and also as debuted on the Galaxy S20 collection and also the Galaxy ZFlip It is anticipated to slowly turn out to various other qualified gadgets gradually. The brand-new One UI 2.1 brings electronic camera settings like Single Take as well as likewise a Pro Mode forVideo It likewise obtains Filters, Selfie Tone and also an ARZone Samsung has actually likewise brought Quick Share to the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in addition to MusicShare Samsung Keyboard obtains a multi-lingual translation attribute.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was released along with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and also it has actually currently obtained the One UI 2.1 update. If you possess a Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the update will certainly pop-up over-the-air (OTA). You can likewise by hand look for it by mosting likely to Settings > > Software Update and also faucet Download and also Install on your Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

