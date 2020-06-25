Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Cut, Rs. 5,000 Cashback Offer Announced

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price in India has been dropped to only Rs. 37,999. The new development comes two months after the South Korean giant increased the pricing of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite because of the hike in GST rates of cell phones to 18 % from 12 percent. In addition to the purchase price cut, Samsung has also brought a cashback offer under which clients purchasing the Galaxy Note 10 Lite using a Citibank card have entitlement to receive Rs. 5,000 cashback. There is also an immediate cashback of Rs. 2,000 on online payments other than the people using a Citibank card.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price has been paid down to Rs. 37,999 for the 6GB variant, while its 8GB model is now offered by Rs. 39,999. This shows a drop of Rs. 4,000 from the existing Rs. 41,999 and Rs. 43,999 prices set for both 6GB and 8GB options, respectively. The price cut is of permanent nature, Samsung confirmed to Gadgets 360. Additionally, there’s the Rs. 5,000 cashback on Citibank credit and debit card transactions. This brings the price effortlessly down to Rs. 32,999 for the beds base variant. Customers who don’t possess a Citibank card also can avail a Rs. 2,000 instant cashback.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes bundled with a two-month YouTube Premium subscription worth Rs. 258. There is also a no-cost EMI offer for approximately nine months.

Samsung has said in a pr release that the cashback, YouTube Premium, and EMI offers with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite are valid till June 30. The price drop is already go on Amazon, though it is yet to be reflected on the Samsung India online store. Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom in addition has confirmed on Twitter it’s applicable through offline stores as well.

Earlier this week, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite also got a Rs. 5,000 cashback offer on Amazon that paid down its starting price effortlessly to Rs. 34,999. That cashback offer was applicable until August 6. Samsung is yet to offer clarity whether that offer still exists or has been replaced with the fresh one.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched in India in January by having an initial price of Rs. 38,999. The phone, however, received an increment due to the GST hike in April.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite runs Android 10 with One UI on top and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. The phone comes bundled with an S Pen and is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, coupled with around 8GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that features a 12-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. Samsung has also provided a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has 128GB of onboard storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging but lacks wireless charging.

