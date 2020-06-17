Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Now Available for an Effective Price of Rs. 34,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite premiered as an affordable starting point for the Galaxy Note 10 series. This smartphone was launched in India at a price of Rs. 38,999 for the base variant and Rs. 40,999 for the top-end model. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also features the S Pen stylus that helps differentiate the Galaxy Note series from others in the market. Samsung is now supplying a discount on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, rendering it a lot more affordable. With prices starting at Rs. 34,999 it’s definitely a sweet deal.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite offer price

The current price for the base variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is higher than the launch price at Rs. 39,999. But because of a Rs. 5,000 cashback offer on Amazon, the effective price is simply Rs. 34,999. The higher variant of the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs. 36,999. The cashback offer is applicable for Citibank charge card and debit cardholders only. This offer from Citibank is valid from June 13, 2020, to August 6, 2020 and buyers will get their cashback in 90 days.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite packs in a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Infinity-O Super AMOLED display. It also has support for the S Pen stylus that’s exclusive to the Galaxy Note series of smartphone. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC and is paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Storage is set at 128GB for both variants which are further expandable to 1TB via a microSD card.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 12-megapixel main camera with dual-pixel autofocus, 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. It features a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies. It houses a 4,500mAh battery and it has support for fast charging.

