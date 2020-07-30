Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite N770F 128GB Dual-SIM GSM Unlocked Phone (International Variant/US Compatible LTE) – Aura Black



Price: $430.65

(as of Jul 30,2020 12:20:50 UTC – Details)



From spectacular viewing space to an intuitively housed S Pen, Galaxy Note10 Lite is a masterful design of style and performance. Its smooth metal frame curves elegantly for ergonomic comfort and feel. Galaxy Note10 Lite’s Infinity-O Display features a near bezel-less 17.03cm (6.7″)¹ Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen for more viewing and doing space, and less viewing distraction. An On-Screen Fingerprint scanner is built into the screen, providing an invisible layer of vault-like security. S Pen is your smartphone magic wand, letting you unlock the full power of your Galaxy Note10 Lite. Whether it’s an inspiring sketch or timely written note, S Pen unleashes your creativity and productivity potential with speed, efficiency, and fun. With a streamlined unibody, S Pen glides effortlessly in and out of its holding slot. Writing with a 0.7mm tip and 4096 pressure levels is precise and as smooth as putting pen to paper. S Pen is Bluetooth enabled, giving you additional control capability. The S Pen harnesses the power of Bluetooth technology, acting as a remote for your Galaxy Note10 Lite. With a simple press or two of the S Pen, you can easily snap photos without having to touch your phone screen, scroll through your photo gallery, or play and pause your music. Jot down your thoughts then simply tap, turning your project notes into readable text you can copy, paste, and share. Pop out the S Pen to use Screen off memo. Write and draw in a variety of colors. Then save your screen to Samsung Notes or pin it to the Always On Display. Galaxy Note10 Lite’s Super Fast Charging lets you harness a one-hour charge for power that goes all day. Galaxy Note10 Lite features a large 4500mAh battery (typical). Cutting-edge intelligence recognizes and adjusts to your mobile usage habits to outlast the day. Now there’s enough room to store your favorite music, photos, and movies thanks to a high-capacity 128GB internal storage, with up to 1TB expandable memory option with a microSD card. Dis

Display: 6.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

Main Camera: (Triple) 12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 12 MP (ultrawide) w/ LED flash, panorama, HDR – Selfie Camera: 32 MP w/ HDR

OS: Android – Chipset: Exynos 9810 – Graphics: Mali-G72 MP18 – Processor: Octa-core (4×2.7 GHz Mongoose M3 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)

Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot – Bluetooth: 5.0, A2DP, LE – GPS: A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS – USB: 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector