Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 256GB (U.S. Warranty), Aura White/ Note10



Price: $949.99

Factory Unlocked cell phone. This model is not compatible with 5G. SIM size Nano SIM (4FF), SIM Slot Type SIM 1 + MicroSD.

S pen’s newest Evolution gives you the power of air gestures, a remote shutter and playlist button and handwriting to text, all in One Magic wand

With a full set of Pro lenses, super stabilization, live video bokeh and precision audio recording, Note 10 is a studio in your pocket

Note 10’s nearly bezel less Infinity display gives an immersive, cinematic quality to whatever you’re viewing

Battery – Internet Usage Time(LTE) (Hours)- Upto to 14. Talk Time (4G LTE) (Hours)- Up to 38. Audio Playback Time (Hours ,Wireless)- Up to 60. Video Playback Time (Hours ,Wireless)- Up to 19