Samsung Galaxy M51 will pack a 12MP ultrawide angle camera

CAD-based renders of the Samsung Galaxy M51 that emerged in March exposed a triple camera setup on the back. But different reports later on declared the M51 will pack a 64 MP quad camera setup on the back, and the folks over at SamMobile now declare that the 64 MP main camera will be signed up with by a 12 MP ultrawide system. The function of the other 2 modules is presently unidentified.

Samsung Galaxy M51 dripped renders

There’s no word from Samsung about the Galaxy M51 yet, however a Samsung gadget sporting design code SM-M515 F and thought to be the M51 gone through Geekbench last month, exposing crucial specifications while doing so – Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM, and Android 10.

We do not have a specific date of the Galaxy M51’s unveiling, however the mobile phone’s reported to debut in India inSeptember However, we may see it get here in other places prior to introducing in the South Asian nation.

