Samsung Galaxy M51 tipped to arrive with a 64MP camera and a 12MP ultra-wide shooter

Samsung Galaxy M51 has actually remained in the report mill for a while now. A brand-new leakage exposes its camera details. It states that the Galaxy M51 will come equipped with a 64 MP main back camera that might be accompanied by a 12 MP ultra-wide angle sensing unit. The report likewise goes on to state that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy phone might have a overall of 4 electronic cameras on the back.

The Galaxy M51 was previously found onGeekbench It scored 546 and 1784 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. The smart device runs Android10 It is powered by a Qualcomm chipset that has 8 cores and a base frequency of 1.80 GHz. It might be the Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM.

It was likewise found on Bluetooth SIG authority, which exposed that the handset will support Bluetooth 5.0 connection. Usually, smart devices go main after a month of appearing on Bluetooth SIG. Hence, the Galaxy M51 is most likely to go main in August.

Source: SamMobile