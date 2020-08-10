Samsung Galaxy M51 support page goes live as launch nears

Rumors about Samsung’s Galaxy M51 go back to March and have actually gotten traction in the previous months exposing all of the handset’s essential specifications. The follower to the Galaxy M40 is reported to get its statement quickly and this is now a lot more apparent as its item page went live on Samsung Russia’s site.

The gadget was identified with the exact same SM-M515 F/DSN design number as seen on its FCC listing.

The M51 is anticipated to bring a 6.5″ Infinity- O punch-hole display screen and its measurements can be found in at 162.6 x 77.5 x 8.5 mm. The back will sport a finger print reader together with a four-camera range with a 64 MP primary shooter and 12 MP ultrawide video camera.







Samsung Galaxy M51 dripped renders

The chipset is still unclear as some reports recommend the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 675 while other sources declare its the Snapdragon730 Other verified specifications consist of 8GB RAM and Android 10 as well as 25 W quickly charging.

Source ( in Russian)|Via