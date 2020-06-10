Samsung Galaxy M51 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 675 SoC, 8GB RAM

Samsung Galaxy M51 has been noticed on Geekbench. The cellphone is tipped to launch subsequent month, and has been leaked on a number of events prior to now. The itemizing means that the Samsung Galaxy M51 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with half quantity SM6150. This mannequin quantity is related to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor that’s seen on the Galaxy M40 as effectively. The Samsung Galaxy M51 is predicted to be the successor for the Samsung Galaxy M40 cellphone launched final 12 months in June.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 has been listed on Geekbench with mannequin quantity SM-M515F. The itemizing means that the cellphone will run on the most recent Android 10 working system, probably based mostly on the One UI software program tweaks. The cellphone, as talked about, is listed to be powered by the Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor with the bottom frequency clocked at 1.8GHz. The Geekbench itemizing additionally means that the Samsung Galaxy M51 could pack an 8GB of RAM. The single-core rating of the cellphone is listed to be at 546 factors and the multi-core rating is listed to be at 1,784 factors.

The Samsung Galaxy M51 is reported to be a mid-range system, and reviews recommend a July launch. However, India launch may even see a delay given the rise of coronavirus circumstances within the nation. Some reviews recommend that Galaxy M51 is more likely to be a rebranded model of Galaxy A51 launched in India in January, and can come “with some hardware and design changes,” reminiscent of a “massive battery.”

Past render leaks recommend an Infinity-O show with the selfie digital camera minimize out positioned on the highest left of the display screen and triple rear cameras on the again. The cellphone is seen to return with a rear fingerprint sensor. Leaked specs embody a 6.5-inch flat show. An earlier report additionally suggests that there’s a slight likelihood that the Galaxy M51 could also be known as the Galaxy M41.

The Korean large has not launched a cellphone named Samsung Galaxy M50 in any respect. So if the Galaxy M51 had been to be unveiled, it’s anticipated to be the successor of the Galaxy M40 that was launched final 12 months.