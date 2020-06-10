Samsung Galaxy M51 spotted on Geekbench with SD 675

Back in March, we got here throughout a collection of pictures for the alleged Samsung Galaxy M51 and now the system was spotted on Geekbench bearing the SM-M515F mannequin quantity. The itemizing reveals the cellphone is powered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and operating on Android 10.









Based on the renders the M51 will deliver a 6.5-inch AMOLED show with a punch gap cutout. Around the again, were anticipating a triple digital camera setup and a fingerprint scanner. The cellphone may also come with a headphone jack and a USB-C connector. Not a lot else is thought concerning the M51 so well have to attend for extra leaks to fill us in.

Via