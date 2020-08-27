Samsung Galaxy M51 specs confirmed by Google Play Console listing

Samsung is preparing to introduce a smart device called Galaxy M51 and there are a lot of reports walking around however just a few leakages from reliable sources. Finally, we have something more significant as the phone appeared on Google Play Console with some essentialspecs

The brand-new midranger will have a Snapdragon 730 chipset and there’s an accompanying image, validating the selfie cam is going to remain in a centrally-placed punch hole.

Samsung Galaxy M51 on Google Play Console

The Google Play Console listing of the Galaxy M51 likewise reveals that the launch is quick approaching, as the advancement is entering its lasts.

The listing likewise confirmed the Samsung phone will have up to 8GB RAM and a Full HD+ screen, along with Android 10 out of package. We understand the Galaxy M51’s launch is ideal around the corner since it has actually likewise appeared on Amazon India.

The landing page does not have any real date for the unveiling nor the cost is pointed out, however it must be upgraded in due time and we’ll let you understand when there are more information.

