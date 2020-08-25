Samsung Galaxy M51 press renders leak

Samsung is going to present the Galaxy M51 faster instead of later on as its design number SM-M515F stars in an ever increasing variety of leakages. While early renders recommended a triple cam setup, a finger print scanner on the back, and a punch-hole in the left corner, now we have the authorities press images revealing them to be phony.

The Galaxy M51 will have 4 shooters in an L development while the finger print scanner will function as a power secret on the best side of the phone. The selfie cam will remain in a punch hole, however the cutout remains in the center instead of any of the corners, and here’s how the phone appears like.

Putting the finger print scanner on the side suggests the display screen is most likely going to be an LCD, rendering an under-screen option difficult. It is undoubtedly a flat panel with little bezels, the bottom one being a little thicker than the rest. While we do not have a direct take a look at the bottom of the Galaxy M51, it is simple to construct out the 3.5 mm audio jack left wing of the USB-C port.







Samsung Galaxy M51

Specs are still limited, however we anticipate an enormous 7,000 mAh battery with 25W quickly charging, a Snapdragon 730 chipset, and 8 GB RAM. The really exact same specifications leak likewise declared the Galaxy M51 will have a 64 MP primary cam, however taking a look at how various the early renders were from the …