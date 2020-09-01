Samsung Galaxy M51 launching in India on September 10

The Samsung Galaxy M51 announced yesterday will debut in India on September 10 at noon local time.

The Galaxy M51 is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC and runs Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out of the box. It has 6GB RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The M51 is built around a 6.7″ FullHD+ Super AMOLED display having a punch hole up top in the center for the 32MP selfie camera. Around the back, it has an L-shaped quad camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, 5MP macro and 5MP depth sensor units.

The biggest highlight of the Galaxy M51, however, is its massive 7,000 mAh battery that charges through a USB-C port at up to 25W. The smartphone also features a side-mounted fingerprint reader and comes with the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Galaxy M51 is currently up for pre-orders in Germany through the company’s official website for €360 with two color options – Black and White.

In India, it is rumored to be priced between INR25,000 ($340/€285) and INR30,000 ($410/€340), and it will be sold through Amazon.in in addition to other online and offline stores.

