Samsung Galaxy M51, Galaxy M31s With 64-Megapixel Main Camera Tipped to Launch in India in June

Samsung is reportedly growing Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s smartphones for the Indian market. According to a report, each Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s will include 64-megapixel essential digital camera and the telephones are speculated to launch in June. The report additionally signifies that the launch of M51 could get delayed to July due to manufacturing points, owing to coronavirus pandemic. Samsung is but to verify the launch of the aforementioned smartphones, subsequently, all the knowledge needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Samsung Galaxy M51 availability, specs (anticipated)

As per a report by 91Mobiles citing business sources, Samsung Galaxy M51 is tipped to launch in late June in the nation. It can be stated that manufacturing of the cellphone largely relies on the continued coronavirus state of affairs in India, subsequently, the launch timing could differ relying on that.

Further, the Galaxy M51 is claimed to include a 64-megapixel essential digital camera and have an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy M51 is tipped to be a mid-range cellphone, nevertheless, the report doesn’t spotlight the value particulars.

Earlier this month, a separate report had indicated that the Galaxy M51 is basically a rebranded model of Samsung Galaxy A51 “with some hardware and design changes.” The cellphone will reportedly include 128GB onboard storage.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy A51 in India in January. The cellphone contains a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Infinity-O Display and is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. The Galaxy A51 additionally packs quad rear cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M31s availability, specs (anticipated)

Similar to the Galaxy M51, the Samsung Galaxy M31s is tipped to function an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 64-megapixel essential digital camera. The cellphone is anticipated to launch in the primary week of June, nevertheless, the pricing has not been highlighted.

An earlier report had additionally claimed that the Galaxy M31s can be shipped with 128GB onboard storage. The cellphone is tipped to be an upgraded model of Samsung Galaxy M31. It can be rumoured that the Samsung Galaxy M51 and Galaxy M31s will reportedly carry the mannequin numbers SM-M515F and SM-M317F, respectively.